UK PM Vows To Bring Online Harms Bill Back To Commons 'before Christmas' Post Amess Death

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that the Online Harms Bill will be back to the House of Commons “before Christmas” in the first Prime Minister's Question (PMQ) Time since the killing of Conservative MP David Amess in his constituency. During PMQs, Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called on UK MP to bring forward the second reading of the bill by the end of the calendar year.

As per Sky News, in the first face-off of Conservative and Labor leader in three weeks, Starmer warned, “It is three years since the government promised an Online Safety Bill but it is not yet before the House - meanwhile the damage caused by harmful content online is worse than ever.” The Labor leader said that if the Online harms Bill is put in front of the lawmakers before the end of 2021, his party will back it. In his reply, Johnson thanked Starmer for the support while confirming that the Bill will return and “complete its stages” before December end.

Online Harms Bill primarily focuses on protecting young people online but it also deals with a plan on how to address terrorism and disinformation. As per Sky News, it had been expected that the bill would not return to Commons until the New Year, but due to the shocking killing of Amess, UK PM had been facing heightened calls by MPs to pass the bill. Johnson said, “The safety of MPs, indeed of all public servants, everybody who engages with the public is of vital importance.”

The British PM added, “The Online Safety Bill is of huge importance, it is one of the most important tools in our armoury." Johnson even insisted that the new internet safety laws will impose “criminal sanctions with tough sentences" for those responsible for allowing "foul content" on their respective platforms.

In the wake of the shocking killing of British lawmaker David Amess, UK PM Boris Johnson is facing calls to enact ‘David’s law’ to tackle social media abuse directed towards public figures in the country and end online anonymity. As per The Guardian report, dozens of UK MPs on Monday, 18 October paid tribute to the veteran Conservative, who was stabbed to death on 15 October, by expressing anger and sharing other qualities of Amess.

On 15 October, a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene, stabbed Amess at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his own constituency surgery of Southend West in Essex. Ali was arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder. Police have also said, as per AP, that the suspect might have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism”. Amess death sent shockwaves across the country.

Terror Threat Level Against MPs Changed To 'Substantial'

Meanwhile, the threat level against lawmakers in the UK has been raised to “substantial” from “moderate” following a review, said Britain’s Home secretary Priti Patel. Addressing the House of Commons, Patel said that the police and intelligence services would “properly” reflect the change in their security arrangements for the MPs. The UK Home secretary made the announcement after Conservative MP David Amess was killed in his constituency on 15 October. Patel urged lawmakers to take the “change in risk seriously.”

(IMAGE: AP)