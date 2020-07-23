'UK's Points-based Immigration System To Advantage India': British High Commissioner

A new points-based immigration system in the United Kingdom that levels the playing field globally will be an advantage of countries like India, British High Commissioner to India, Sir Philip Barton, said on Thursday.

"The UK remains open to continue attracting the best and the brightest in the world. A new points-based immigration system, which levels the playing field globally, will be to the advantage of countries like India," Barton said.

He added, "The Graduate route opening in Summer next year will allow international students to stay in the UK for 2 (undergraduate and masters) to 3 years (PhD) after completing studies. There is also a new fast-track visa scheme for highly-skilled scientists and researchers."

Earlier this month, the British government on Monday announced details on how the country's new points-based immigration system will operate when it goes into effect next January. The system is designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain but also aims to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

Points will be given for English language ability, having a job offer from an approved employer, and meeting a minimum salary threshold. The government will also fast-track visas for National Health Service workers.

Trade summit in the loop

Philip Barton informed that the 14th meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will be held on Friday. He said the two sides will be discussing the future of India-UK trade and investment relationship and measures to improve market access for each other.

"The UK has now left the European Union – with certainty around that – and has an independent trade policy. That provides a real opportunity for us to enter into a new, different, and deeper trade and investment relationship with other countries,” Barton said. He claimed that the UK Global Tariff schedule, which comes into force on 1 January next year, could reduce tariffs on Indian exports by up to £40 million per year

