China Calls UK Citizenship Route For Hong Kong Residents Violation Of International Law

The Chinese embassy in London said the UK policy of providing a pathway to citizenship to British National (Overseas) living in Hong Kong violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations. The embassy expressed grave concerns and lodged strong opposition to the decision of the British government, threatening to take “effective counter-measures”.

On July 22, the UK Home Office released a policy statement on the new immigration arrangements for BN(O) citizens and their dependents. It will create an immigration route for BN(O) and their immediate family members, to move to the UK to work and study. The government decided to open this new immigration route after China arbitrarily implemented the draconian national security law.

The significant change in the immigration system is aimed to allow BN(O) citizens to apply for two periods of 30 months’ leave or 5 years’ leave, giving them a path to full British citizenship. It will also enable those born after July 1, 1997, to a BN(O) registered parent to apply to come to the UK. Announcing the decision, Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

“The UK has a strong historic relationship with the people of Hong Kong and we are keeping our promise to them to uphold their freedoms. BN(O) citizens will now have a choice to come and live, work and study in the UK, building a new life for them and their family.”

Read: Hong Kong: Another Biggest Daily Jump Of 118 COVID-19 Cases Amid 'third Wave'

'Immediately correct mistakes'

Conveniently ignoring its commitment to Sino-Britsh joint declaration over Hong Kong, the Chinese embassy said that the UK has explicitly pledged that BN(O) passport holders residing in Hong Kong shall not have the right of abode in the UK. It added that Britain latest decision over Hong Kong seriously goes against its own promises, interfering in China's internal affairs.

“The Chinese side urges the UK side to recognize the fact that Hong Kong is part of China..immediately correct its mistakes and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, in any form. Such interference will be self-defeating,” it concluded.

Read: Mike Pompeo And Boris Johnson Meet In London; Hong Kong, Xinjiang Issues Dominate Talks