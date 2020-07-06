Broadway Star Nick Cordero Passes Away At 41 After Long Battle With Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a 90 day battle with coronavirus. The 41-year-old Broadway star breathed his last on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots, whom he wed in September 2017, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots announced the news through her Instagram update in which she wrote a long note expressing her devastation with a monochrome photo of her late husband. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote.

Read | Nick Cordero wakes up from coma weeks after COVID-19 hospitalisation & leg amputation

Over the course of 13 weeks, Cordero faced a multitude of serious complications, including a leg amputation, infections in his lungs and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker. The Canadian-born actor earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014 for his role in Bullets Over Broadway and was also involved in productions of Rock of Ages, Waitress and A Bronx Tale.

Read | Nick Cordero’s wife posts about his deteriorating health; urges fans to pray for him

Kloots regularly shared updates with her followers via social media on the ups and downs of her husband's recovery. Fans and well-wishers gathered daily to dance to Cordero's song 'Live Your Life' in hopes of buoying the actor as he lay in a coma, often with the hashtags #WakeUpNick, #OffTheVent or #CodeRocky. Cordero had shown signs of improvement, but his numerous COVID-19 complications proved too much to overcome.

Read | Nick Cordero's wife says she's 'hoping for a miracle' as the star battles Coronavirus

His work

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in Broadway’s adaptation of the 1994 Woody Allen film Bullets Over Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles with his family to star in Rock of Ages. Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in Waitress on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s A Bronx Tale. On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as well as Lilyhammer, and he had a role in the film Going in Style.

Read | Nick Cordero's wife updates about his health, says 'he’s just too weak'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.