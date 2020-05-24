UK Police Say They Spoke To Dominic Cummings' Father About His Trip During Lockdown

While the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to sack Dominic Cummings, the British Police contradicted Downing Street's statement and said that they made contact with the senior advisor's father. The police reportedly said that the father of the top advisor confirmed that his son had travelled with his family from London and the officer made contact.

On May 23, a Downing Street spokesperson reportedly said that at no stage was Cummings or his family spoken to by the police about breaking the rules. However, the police officials contradicted the statement by the UK PM’s office and said that an officer had spoken to Cummings father earlier about him travelling to Durham. As per a media report, Cummings had left his London home to stay with his parents in northern England while he was also suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

Cummings was reportedly spotted near his parents’ home with his son. Downing Street believes that Cummings' actions were in line with the coronavirus guidelines and he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’. However, the Labour Party demanded the ruling party to provide a ‘swift explanation’ for his actions as they pointed out that the government guidelines were very clear to stay home and not to take any non-essential travel.

Although the government spokesperson reportedly said that owing to his wife being infected with ‘suspected coronavirus’ it was ‘essential’ for Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for.

Opposition leaders demand resignation

Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford reportedly said that Cummings should resign or be dismissed by Johnson. Ed Davey, who is the acting leader of the lIberal Democrats also reportedly said that if Dominic Cummings has broken the guidelines he will have to resign.

The incident reportedly took place back a week after Johnson sent the UK into lockdown and banned people from visiting other households. Back in March, the UK PM gave instructions that people must stay at home and should not be meeting family members who do not live in their home. However, the Downing Street spokesperson explained that his sister and nieces had volunteered to help and that is why Cummings went to a house near, but separate from his extended family. He went on to also say that Cummings sister shopped for the family and left everything outside.

(Image credit: AP)

