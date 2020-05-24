UK's Labour Party Calls For Urgent Inquiry Into PM Adviser Cummings' Lockdown Trip

UK’s main opposition party, the Labour Party, has called for an urgent investigation into British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings' trip defying lockdown in March. According to reports, the Labour Party has written to Britain’s top civil servant Mark Sedwill asking for an inquiry into Cummings’ actions. Party’s cabinet office minister in waiting Rachel Reeves reportedly said in the letter that British people have made ‘important and painful’ sacrifices to remain in accordance with government guidelines in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and even stayed away from friends and family.

However, since Cummings has said that his 400 km trip in March was to ensure the safety of his four-year-old son, the Labour Party said that it is ‘vital’ for the British government to reassure the public that its senior officials have been adhering to the same rules.

Downing Street backs Cummings

Downing Street has backed Cummings and said that his actions were ‘in line with coronavirus guidelines. Moreover, other senior ministers in Johnson’s government include Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab have supported British PM’s adviser. Downing Street has reportedly said that Cummings made the journey in a bid to ensure his four-year-old son could be properly cared for because his wife was unwell and it was ‘highly likely’ that Johnson’s adviser himself would eventually fall ill.

Read - UK PM's Adviser Cummings Says He Will 'obviously Not' Resign After Defying Lockdown

Read - UK PM's Top Advisor Breaks Lockdown Rules Despite Having COVID-19 Symptoms

Cummings will ‘obviously not’ resign

Dominic Cummings, who defied the rules of coronavirus lockdown, has said that he will “obviously not” resign. According to international media reports, when Cummings was asked if he would consider his position in the British government, he replied that the speculations about his resignations are incorrect. UK PM’s adviser travelled from London to northern England when his wife was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and was reportedly spotted at his parents’ property in Durham at the end of March even though the nationwide lockdown had begun on March 23.

Cummings, the man behind the 2016 campaign of Britain leaving the European Union during the Brexit referendum, defied the regulations that called for all citizens to remain indoors and leave their houses only for essential local services and not meet friends or family. Moreover, any person who showed even mild symptoms of the COVID-19 was asked to isolate themselves.

Read - UK PM Leads Applause For Health Workers

Read - 'We Are Past Covid Peak, Will Be Reunited With Friends & Family Soon': UK PM Boris Johnson

Image Source: AP