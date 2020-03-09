UK Police Shoot Man Brandishing Knives Near Parliament In Central London

The London police have shot dead a man who was brandishing two knives near Parliament in Westminster on the night of March 8. The metropolitan police took to Twitter to inform that they were not treating it as a terrorist incident.

The MET police, in a statement, said that the police officers were on patrol when they noticed a man, at around 11.25pm (local time) March 8, who they believed to be acting suspiciously. The man produced two knives after the officers confronted him. The officers immediately responded to the threat and shot at him using a stun gun and firearm.

A man has been shot dead by officers following an incident in #Westminster at 23:27hrs on Sunday, 8 March. This is NOT being treated as a terrorist incident. Officers remain on scene and updates will follow. Road closures remain in place. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 9, 2020

London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead after some time at the Great Scotland Yard. The Metropolitan Police announced that no officers were hurt during the incident and investigation into the circumstances is underway.

“Road closures remain in place around the area. The Directorate of Professional Standards and the IOPC has been informed,” said the police.

Independent probe

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which independently investigates any shooting by police, said in a statement that they have started the probe. IOPC added that a man is believed to be fatally shot during the police response to reports of a man carrying knives and acting suspiciously. The police watchdog said that the key police witnesses will provide their initial accounts as part of the post-incident procedures.

“It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public. We have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct enquiries as part of their related investigations,” said IOPC.

