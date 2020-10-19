UK PM Johnson Mulling Resignation As He 'can't Survive On £150,000 Pay': Report

On October 18, sources of UK’s The Times were told by friends and close colleague of British PM Boris Johnson that he was “miserable” and unable to cope with his £150,000 salary, that cannot even “afford a nanny”, he might resign from his designation of PM. “He is very, very badly served”, revealed Johnson’s colleagues on condition of anonymity. Further, it was said that UK’s PM doesn’t have a housekeeper, and with his pay could only afford one home cleaner at his flat in Downing Street, which, they said, was “not a nice place to live.”

Comparing the Downing Street with Élysée or the White House, which were establishments much sophisticated, Boris’ colleagues said that the UK PM and his partner Carrie had to go through the office even if they wanted to visit the rose garden. According to a report published in Sunday Mirror, UK’s parliament and Tory MPs were in fact gearing up to look into some potential PM options over speculation about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation in the spring post achieving a Brexit deal. Johnson has repeatedly sounded disappointed about his survival made challenging over the salary of £150,402, a meager pay compared to his expenses.

Good to meet with @Minette_Batters today. I will always support our fantastic farmers, who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep our country fed. Outside the EU we now have the chance to get a better, fairer deal for Britain’s food and farming sector. pic.twitter.com/tf6KtWx2UR — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 14, 2020

Read: White House Rejects Putin Response To US Arms Control Offer

Read: Tony Blair Broke Quarantine Rules After His US Trip To White House: Report

PM 'broke', 'subdued', and 'miserable'

Sources of UK’s The New European revealed that the British Prime Minister was comparatively happier prior to becoming the Tory Party leader as he was on a salary of £275,000-a-year with Telegraph and made £160,000 per month for delivering speeches. Further, it quoted UK MP saying, on condition of anonymity that PM Johnson six children had to make adjustments, given, that some were still very young and needed financial help. He also had to pay his ex-wife Marina Wheeler as part of the divorce deal. Boris Johnson's friends and colleagues called the UK PM, 'broke', 'subdued', and 'miserable' after his pay was slashed from £350,000 a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Boris Johnson's Favorability Plunges As Rishi Sunak Dominates British Politics: Report

Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discusses Brexit With French President Emmanuel Macron