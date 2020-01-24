EU Chiefs Sign Brexit Deal, European Parliament To Ratify It On Jan 29

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council signed Britain withdrawal agreement popularly called Brexit deal, from the EU on January 24. Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed off the Brexit deal which will now proceed for ratification by the European Parliament on January 29.

“Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament,” Ursula von der Leyen tweeted with photographs of the signing ceremony.

After the ratification, the member states of the bloc will approve the deal to authorise Britain’s departure from the European Union. In a separate tweet, Michel said that though the scenario will change, the friendship between the United Kingdom and EU will remain intact. “I’m keen to write this new page together,” tweeted the Council chief in French.

Today I signed the UK Withdrawal Agreement for the EU together with @vonderleyen



Things will inevitably change but our friendship will remain. We start a new chapter as partners and allies.



Hâte d’écrire ensemble cette nouvelle page. pic.twitter.com/a7zmGeBwZS — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 24, 2020

Royal assent given by Queen

On January 23, Queen Elizabeth gave royal assent to the bill brought by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the UK moved another inch closer to its exit from the current 28-member bloc. Before the royal assent, the House of Commons passed the bill and sent it to House of Lords but was sent back with five amendments. However, the Lower House rejected all the amendments proposed by the Upper House, including the ones on child refugees.

The House of Commons has been able to pass the bills with overwhelming votes as Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31. The Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Johnson, registered a landslide victory with 365 seats out the 650 which set the ball rolling for the impending Brexit.

The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

