UK Records 2,988 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Number Since May

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care announced on Monday, September 7 that the country has reported a record 2988 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per reports, this is the highest daily record since May 22 when 3287 cases were reported. As per the UK government's COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of cases in the UK stands at 347,152 while the death toll has mounted to 41,551.

READ: UK Sees Biggest Jump In COVID-19 Cases Since May

Cases surge in UK

As per reports, the surge in the Coronavirus cases has raised serious concerns within the political parties in the UK. Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the new cases have been witnessed among the younger generation.

Jonathan Ashworth wrote on Twitter, "Deeply concerning increase in cases and a stark reminder, there is no room for complacency in suppressing COVID. Combined with ongoing testing fiasco with ill people told to drive for miles, Matt Hancock must come to Commons tomorrow to explain approach".

Mayor urges to follow precautionary measures

The mayor of London also took to social media platforms urging the citizens to follow precautionary measures like maintaining social distance and wearing face masks to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Matt Hancock had earlier said that the government is investing in a coronavirus test that gives results in as little as 20 minutes. With the rapid spread of the deadly virus, Hancock informed that the government officials are expanding trials of two new tests - a no-swab saliva test and another that gives results in minutes. The announcement of the new testing method comes after several critics said that the tests for COVID-19 are being rationed because the system can’t cope with demand.

READ: Belarus: Thousands March In Minsk Demanding President Lukashenko's Resignation

Even with critics slamming the government officials, Hancock informed that the authorities are running a trial on the benefits of repeat testing of people without symptoms. The officials have claimed that the government has expanded its testing capacity since the start of the pandemic, but several critics reportedly said it is still not doing enough to find and isolate people infected with the coronavirus. The UK, like many countries, is attempting to restart its economy while not surrendering ground to the Coronavirus again

READ: Boris Johnson Says UK Will Quit Brexit Talks If No Deal By Oct 15

READ: UK Warns EU That It 'won't Blink First' In Post-Brexit Negotiations