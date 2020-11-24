UK Reduces Quarantine Period For Travellers To Five Days; PM Johnson Introduces New Plan

The two-weeks quarantine period for international arrivals has now been reduced to five days as travellers will be allowed to leave self isolation after a negative Covid-19 test. Known as the ‘test to release’ regime, it would come into effect from December 15 onwards. According to the reports by The Guardian, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps said that this plan would make sure that England’s route out of the pandemic is ‘careful and balanced’. He further added that it will allow them to focus on bolstering international travel and keeping the citizens safe.

England releases a new plan to battle COVID-19

Passengers who will choose this scheme will be required to book a test before the travel and pay for it privately. The cost will vary from £65 to £120. British Airways and Virgin described this as a ‘significant step’ in the correct direction. The industry association’s chief executive, Tim Alderslade, reportedly said that they are looking forward to working with the government as there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on November 23 announced that the haircuts, shopping trips and pubs will reopen after a four-week lockdown comes to an end on December 2. As per the reports by AP, Johnson said, “the scientific cavalry is now in sight”. He added, “we must get through winter without the virus spreading out of control and squandering our hard-won gains”. As per the new instructions regarding the lockdown, shops, gyms, personal care businesses and leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen. Also, collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports will be allowed to resume.

Johnson revealed that England’s lockdown will be replaced with regional measures that will involve three tier restrictions. These restrictions will be based on the scale of the outbreak in different areas. However, these rules apply only to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own restrictions.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)