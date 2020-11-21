UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel Defended By Senior Conservatives Amid 'bullying' Claims

After several reports emerged stating that UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel had broken the ministerial code and that there is evidence of bullying, albeit, among the officials, several colleagues have stepped forth in defending Patel. As per Sky News report, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that Patel has been “nothing but courteous” with him. And the International Trade Secretary Liz Truss took to Twitter and lauded the “great person” that UK interior minister is.

Echoing similar remarks for Priti Patel, whose future will soon be announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg called the British interior minister “a formidable” home secretary and also an “asset to government”. Johnson is reportedly expected to reveal the assessment of the findings derived by his ministerial standards adviser, Sir Alex Allen. Patel has denied any wrongdoing.

I am very proud of the excellent work my friend @pritipatel has done as Home Secretary on our points based immigration system and law and order. She is a great person - compassionate, determined, hard working and professional. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) November 20, 2020

Patel likely to not be sacked

As per media reports, the Britsih interior minister is likely to not get sacked by Johnson and the findings of the assessment will be published soon. According to several Britsih media outlets, Patel was found to have not only failed to meet the requirement of treating the civil standards with respect and considerations but there are instances of bullying. While senior Conservatives are backing Patel, its main opposition, the Labour accused Johnson of attempting to “cover-up” after it emerged that the fact-finding report on Patel will be kept away from the public.

Meanwhile, as per the Associated Press Sir Alex Allen has concluded that home secretary has “not always met the high standards of the code in treating civil servants with respect” and that “instances would meet the definition of bullying”. The UK PM’s ministerial standards adviser was also quoted by the newspaper saying that “to that extent behaviour has been in breach of the ministerial code even if unintentional.” Even though British ministers have to resign after breaching code of conduct, Johnson will reportedly ask Patel to apologise and stress on 'unintentional' part.

