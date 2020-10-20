UK Refuses To Resume Brexit Negotiations After EU Makes Itself Available For Talks

Britain has refused to restart the Brexit deal negotiations even after Conservative leader Michael Gove praised the European Union for “constructive move”. EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier had earlier confirmed the bloc’s availability to intensify talks on all subjects, and based on legal texts. Gove initially welcomed the offer while speaking in the House of Commons but Downing Street contradicted his statement.

“Even while I have been at the dispatch box it has been reported that there has been a constructive move on the part of the EU and I welcome that … obviously we need to work on the basis of the proposed intensification they propose,” Gove told the lawmakers.

A Downing Street spokesperson reportedly said that the discussion between Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, was constructive. However, the spokesperson went on to add that the government continues to believe there is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU, according to a report by The Guardian.

Deadlock over fishing waters access

The 27-member bloc has been demanding access to UK fishing waters but the UK has called it incompatible with Britain’s future status as an independent coastal state. France has been adamant over the UK fishing waters access and has frequently stated its demand. Speaking to reporters after a summit in Brazil, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted that the country “will not sacrifice” its fishermen but ready to continue to talk in good faith.

The European Council called upon the Member States, Union institutions and all stakeholders to step up their work on preparedness and readiness at all levels and for all outcomes, including that of no agreement. UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma had also said that businesses must act now to ensure they are ready for the UK’s new start as an independent trading nation once more.

“There will be no extension to the transition period, so there is no time to waste,” he said in a statement.

