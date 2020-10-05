UK Registers Record New COVID-19 Cases After Technical Glitch Missed Over 15,000: Govt

A technical glitch was identified in the United Kingdom's data load process that transfers confirmed COVID-19 cases to the country's total infection tally dashboard. The technical issue has now been fixed but it prompted a record jump of over 22,000 daily cases on October 4 because the total number of positive cases was higher than previously reported, so it had to be updated.

The technical glitch occurred between September 25 and October 2 and it caused the data load process to miss 15,841 cases at that time. As per the British government, the majority of these cases (75% or 11,968) occurred in recent days, between September 30 and October 2. The UK government said that the issue did not affect people from receiving their test results or people who had tested positive for COVID-19 from receiving advice and treatment.

'Resolved quickly'

"NHS Test and Trace and PHE have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system and I would like to thank contact tracing and health protection colleagues for their additional efforts over the weekend," Interim Chief Executive, PHE, Michael Brodie was quoted as saying on the UK government's website.

All outstanding cases were immediately transferred to the contact tracing system by 1 a.m. on October 3, the British Health Secretary informed on Monday. The Boris Johnson-led government is currently advising people to isolate immediately for at least 10 days from when symptoms begin. As per figured from the Health Department, the United Kingdom has over 5,03,000 confirmed infections and more than 42,000 people have lost their lives as of October 5.

