UK: 52-year-old Woman Joins University To Complete Education; Netizens Feel 'proud'

Proving that age is just a number, Marisa O'Hara, a 52-year-old woman has decided to go back to university and complete her education. Marisa will be studying PGCE in Secondary History at Aberystwyth University in Wales. According to reports by LadBible, Marisa said that the fellow students have ‘embraced’ her well on campus.

Netizens laud the woman

Marisa’a daughter posted a picture of her sitting in the Uni Halls. According to the caption, the daughter says that she is proud of her mother. The caption read, “Well that's my mum moved into her Uni Halls. At 52 she's proving that it's never too late to achieve your goals. I'm dead proud of her. #Freshers2020 #PGCE”.

Well that's my mum moved into her Uni Halls. At 52 she's proving that it's never too late to achieve your goals. I'm dead proud of her 😍😍 #Freshers2020 #PGCE pic.twitter.com/ZIaVgLrGHJ — Katrina Goddard (@katmgoddard) October 3, 2020

According to reports by LadBible, Marisa said she had decided to apply last year but did not hold much hope. She added that she gave a skype interview post-COVID and was accepted the next day. However, she had not expected to stay in the Uni halls as the college is not that far from her place.

Netizens all over social media are applauding Marisa and motivating her. One Twitter user wrote, "Looking at your tweet Katrina and those of the many people here going back to Uni to gain further qualifications I’m really impressed. The rest of the community can only benefit from their additional qualifications when they return to the workforce".

When I started at university (88), there was one "older" student on our comp sci degree. He was pretty good, too. Shame that out of 20 on the course, only 3 females started - only one completed the course. — Dave Barber (@deekbee) October 4, 2020

Awwww congratulations to your Mum! Just out of curiosity, why did she choose to go to halls or is the University further away from home? 😊 I'm sure you are so proud of her, what an achievement! — Victoria Wilson (@RetroSnowflake) October 4, 2020

Brilliant! I’ve just started an MSc in (nearly) my fourth decade, so nobody should feel that age is a barrier. If anything, being humble enough to admit you DON’T know everything, and go back to being a student again, keeps you young 😇 — Alexis Drake (@alexiscareers) October 3, 2020

Brilliant. My mum went to University in Leicester at the age of 50, to do a fine art degree. Absolutely loved it. — Tim McKenna (@TimMcKenna5) October 3, 2020

This is amazing! Your mum looks just like you! I hope she enjoys her studies! :) — Natasha Mutale (@NatashaMutale12) October 3, 2020

My Grandma took A level English age 70! 10 yrs after she retired as a Headmistress of an infant school..she'd gone up from teacher training as a single mum of twins & a daughter who was 17 ms younger in 1947. She died 8 days after her 90th b/day — Katie-Harriet (@mentallywinnie) October 5, 2020

This reminds me of the movie Life of the Party with Melissa McCarthy congrats to this mom! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BZoIPaS7gW — ashrea 🤍 (@ashrea9) October 4, 2020

In a similar incident, a 36 years old man has decided to attend community college. Recognized as Christopher, the man has decided to join college with the aim of showing his daughter that ‘anything is possible’. The image shows Christopher holding a green board with all his details on it. The board has his name and it says ‘First day of Community College’. The board has also mentioned in it that Christopher is 36 years old. The last section and the most heartwarming section reveals what Christopher wants to be when he grows up. To which the man has answered, ‘a good dad’. He has aptly captioned the image saying, “Welp 18 years after high school and I’m jumping in and showing my daughter anything is possible”.

