UK: Road Closed After Lorry Drops Thousands Of Fish In Cornwall

The A39, near Truro in Cornwall, was encroached for almost three hours after a lorry carrying fish shed its load onto the road at around 2.30pm. According to the motorists, the people were able to smell the fish more than a mile away. Some people added that they are choking up due to bad odour. A passenger Nick Flower said that they were stuck in the traffic for more than 45 minutes after the lorry passes but they could still smell the fish from over a mile away.

Uncountable fish lying on the road

He added that when they passed there were trails of fish lying on the road for more than 150 yards and it looked like the lorry shed its entire load on the road. He further added that three police vehicles and one fire engine were there on the spot to assist.

A second user added that the smell was so disgusting that they were almost sick as they drove past. The user said there were uncountable fish lying on the road and is a rare sight they have encountered on the main road. A clean-up crew were called to the spot and the road reopened again at around 5pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said that the police were called at around 2:25pm with reports that a lorry has unloaded fish on the A390 at Truro near Penmount Crematorium. He added that clean-up and recovery of the vehicle was arranged and the road was cleared at 5pm. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added that an appliance from Truro and an officer are working together with Police and Environment Agency to clear the road filled up by fish that have fallen from the lorry. The firefighters have helped to load the fish back into the lorry and washed away the debris from the carriageway into a safe area.

