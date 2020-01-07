Selena Gomez's Hawaii Vacation Turns Scary As She Gets Stung By Man O' War Jellyfish

Selena Gomez has always mesmerised fans with her music and catchy songs. The singer was enjoying a vacation in Hawaii recently when her holiday turned out to be tragic. The Lose you to love me star was enjoying with her friends on the coast of the Hawaiian beach when reportedly, she was stung by man o’ war, a type of jellyfish. The venom-filled jellyfish species is infamous for delivering excruciating pain to its victim.

Selena Gomez suffers scary moment on Hawaii vacation

As per reports by an entertainment website, Selena was spotted sitting down and wincing in pain son after she was stung by the creature. Selena was soon surrounded and her friends offered to support her. Onlookers captured the star while she rode behind her friend to safety as he carried her effortlessly.

The National Geographic reports man o’ wars' stings to be extremely deadly and excruciating pain on to humans. Days after the incident, Gomez shared a video on Instagram stories in which she revealed that she is indeed sick. The singer has also managed to keep her fans updated on her newest album Rare which is expected to release on January 10.

