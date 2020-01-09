Ariana Grande Trolls Her Fans With A Picture Of Fish; Asks Whether She Should Get LASIK

Ariana Grande seems to know how to shut her trolls up. The singer proved this with her recent post on Instagram. She shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram and posed a funny question to her fans.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande's Live Album's Release Date To Be Out Soon; Twitterati Is Thrilled

Here is what Ariana posted:

Ariana Grande shared this picture of what seems to be a fish. The fish's eyes are tiny and it seems that it is squinting to see something. In the caption, Ariana Grande asked if she should get LASIK.

ALSO READ | Demi Lovato Sings Ariana Grande's 'Bang Bang' During Karaoke Performance

The reference for this post is the trolling that Ariana has to face because she has been seen squinting to look at objects that are placed at a long distance from her. Though Grande looks adorable as she tries to squint and see, fans have used these pictures of her squinting and trolled her.

This latest post was well-appreciated by her followers and fans. Many people commented on the post. YouTuber and singer Troye Sivan said that this is what he imagined the world looks like to Ariana.

Parker Kit Hill commented and said that everything looks like a bag of sand, so let's go together. Singer NJOMZA said that she loves this picture of Ariana.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande Drops Her First Live Album ‘K Bye For Now'; Fans Call It 'magical'

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande Goes On A Twitter Spree To Thank Fans; Says ‘Love You More, I Promise’

Many also took to Twitter to talk about Ariana's post. Fans talked about how she should get LASIK surgery done. Others said that she doesn't need to because then they won't get to see her cute squinting face:

@ArianaGrande lasik might be the answer sis all the squinting bout to give you a HEADACHE 🥺 — gabi (ᵕ≀ ̠ᵕ ) (@stupidglossyhoe) January 8, 2020

ari wants to make lasik and it's cool but then there is no -.- ari-meme at all(( @ArianaGrande — roshad's head (@roshadshead) January 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Emma Watson, Ariana Grande And Other Child Stars Who Made It Big In Hollywood

Image courtesy: Ariana Grande's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.