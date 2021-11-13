UK: Russian Nuclear Bombers Intercepted By RAF Typhoon Jets Over North Sea

The Royal Air Force (RAF) stated that fast jets were dispatched to intercept and escort Russian long-range, nuclear-capable bomber aircraft that was allegedly approaching the UK area of interest on Friday, as per the reports of Sky News. At around 10:45 am on Friday, the first Typhoon jets took off from RAF Lossiemouth, escorting two Russian Tu160 Blackjack bombers over the North Sea. At around 12:15 pm, another scramble took place from RAF Coningsby to take up the escort operation and keep an eye on the Russian jets until they were out of the UK's interest zone.

RAF fighters from the UK scramble approximately ten times a year in response to Russian aircraft, but the intercept on Friday happened at a time when Moscow and its western allies are at odds. According to Sky News, the UK and other NATO allies are concerned about a Russian troop build-up on Russia's border with Ukraine, amid worries that the Kremlin is preparing for an invasion. Such allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as provocative.

Typhoon planes were accompanied by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft

Royal Air Force spokesperson stated that the Typhoon planes were accompanied by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, which took out from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 10 am during the British intercept, according to Sky News. By 2:30 pm, the mission was finished.

RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft launched today from @RAFLossiemouth and @RAFConingsby.



This was in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack aircraft approaching UK Airspace and was coordinated with several @NATO Allies.#SecuringTheSkieshttps://t.co/ZRVQauenz0 pic.twitter.com/EErWHGkSUi — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) November 12, 2021

The spokesperson also said that unidentified aircraft approached the UK area of interest, prompting Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth and Coningsby to be dispatched. The spokesperson then announced that that they intercepted and escorted two Russian Tu160 Blackjack long-range strategic bomber aircraft after that. However, the Royal Air Force refused to specify how many of its planes were involved in the reaction.

Russian planes were not communicating with air traffic control

The scramble was triggered because Russian planes were not communicating with air traffic control, according to Sky News. Russian Defence Ministry, on the other hand, also came up with the statement saying, "Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea. At some parts of the flight, the Russian strategic bombers were escorted by UK's Eurofighter Typhoon fighters."

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@RoyalAirForce