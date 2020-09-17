UK Says Russian Spies Certainly Behind Navalny Poisoning, Welcomes Recovery

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on September 16 said that the Russian government must answer over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. Raab, during a press conference with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington, said that from UK's point-of-view it is very difficult to see any alternative explanation to this other than being carried out by the Russian spies. Raab also welcomed the progress in Navalny's health as on Tuesday the Russian opposition leader posted a picture of himself with his family from his hospital bed.

"Mike and I discussed the poisoning of Alexey Navalny. That remains a major concern. We welcome the progress towards his recovery and our thoughts remain very much with him and his family. I think the Russian government is duty-bound to explain what happened to Mr. Navalny through a full and transparent investigation. Have to say from the UK’s point of view that it’s very difficult to see any plausible alternative explanation to this being carried out by the Russian intelligence services but certainly the Russian government has a case to answer," Raab told reporters.

Raab also pointed out that back in the UK they have seen first-hand the impact and the consequences of a Novichok attack when the "Russian intelligence officers" used it in an assassination attempt in Salisbury. He said that there must be accountability for it because the banned chemical weapon violates the Chemical Weapons Convention. He further added that the UK and the US intend to work with Germany to ensure justice is done. Germany has been for long, acting as a bridge between the West and Russia. Navalny was taken to Berlin after the attack and that is where doctors confirmed that he was indeed poisoned.

Navalny's poisoning

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell sick under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was put into an artificial coma and was moved to Germany after much debate over his transfer. Navalny had remained in an induced coma until September 7 when doctors treating him informed that his condition has improved.

