UK: Thousands Of Activists Gather In Glasgow For Biggest Protest Against Climate Crisis

The largest protest so far at the COP26 of about 100,000 people as they marched in Glasgow to demand more action on the climate problem, on Saturday. As per the reports of BBC, around 21 scientists were detained when they chained themselves together and blocked a road bridge over the River Clyde. A group of social activists was also detained. Teen activist Greta Thunberg also marched with the protesters.

At around midday, the "Global Day of Action for Climate Justice" march began at Kelvingrove Park in the west of the city and Queen's Park in the south and proceeded to Glasgow Green. According to BBC, 100 countries, including Kenya, Turkey, France, Brazil, Australia and Canada organised climate change demonstrations. Representatives of people from throughout the world gave the opening addresses at the protest gathering on Glasgow Green. Ugandan campaigner Vanessa Nakate warned protestors that the climate and ecological catastrophes are already here.

Scientists no longer have to rely on politicians

21 protestors from the Scientist Rebellion were detained after they chained themselves together on Glasgow's King George V Bridge. Charlie Gardner, an associate senior lecturer at the Durell Institute of Conservation and Ecology told BBC that scientists could no longer rely on politicians. He also stated that over 15,000 scientists have declared a climate emergency, yet most are not responding like it's an emergency.

"As scientists with a deep understanding of the crisis we´re in, we have a moral duty to act. Over 15, 000 scientists declared that we´re in a climate emergency, but most arent acting as if it´s an emergency." (2/3) — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) November 6, 2021

Assistant Chief Constable, Gary Ritchie claimed the atmosphere was usually good-natured and that people were in high spirits when the event at Glasgow Green dispersed. According to BBC, he acknowledged that one individual had been arrested following the containment of a socialist group and that another 21 scientists had been arrested. He further said that he is happy to report that the event went off relatively smoothly thanking the vast majority of participants who participated in the Climate March for their excellent attitudes and for obeying the officers' instructions.

Activists in Elgin and Aviemore took to the streets of Scotland today, joining those mobilising as part of the 300+ actions taking place around the world for today’s Global Day of Action for Climate Justice ✊🌍#UprootTheSystem #ClimateJustice #COP26GDA pic.twitter.com/2Vu81DXJrC — COP26 Coalition (@COP26_Coalition) November 6, 2021

Today's action by the police in kettling and removing a small bloc of YCL and Living Rent campaigners from the march is another example of the unacceptable policing we have seen at #Cop26. This morning one of our drivers was also threatened with arrest whilst setting up our rally pic.twitter.com/OhxXYeAHb9 — COP26 Coalition (@COP26_Coalition) November 6, 2021

Climate protests also took place in other cities around Europe

Climate protests also took place in London, Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Zurich, and Istanbul among other cities around Europe. Protesters throughout the world have chastised government officials, claiming that the climate talks have so far failed to achieve the swift action that is required.

Image: Twitter/@COP26_Coalition