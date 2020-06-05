UK Makes Face Coverings Compulsory In All Public Transports From June 15

The United Kingdom has made wearing of face coverings compulsory on all public transport starting from June 15. According to reports, anyone without a face mask will not be allowed to board public transport and could be fined, as per the latest advisory by the department of health. The move comes as Britain is slowly moving towards the reopening of the country after months of lockdown.

"The evidence suggests that wearing a face-covering does not protect you, but it may protect others if you are infected but have not yet developed symptoms. Some people may not be able to wear a face covering. For example, young children, people with breathing difficulties, and people whose disabilities make it difficult for them to wear a face covering," the department of health said in its guidance for safer travel.

COVID-19 outbreak

According to the department of health and social care, the United Kingdom has tested 50,05,565 people as of June 4, of which 2,20,057 were tested on June 3 alone. So far, 2,81,661 people have tested positive in the country with 39,904 deaths. The United Kingdom is one of the worst-hit countries in the world with the second-highest death toll, just behind the United States.

Meanwhile, the world has recorded over 6.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,91,000 deaths with the United States constituting 28 percent of the total lives lost across the globe. The United States alone has reported over a million cases and 1,08,000 deaths.

(Image Credit: AP)

