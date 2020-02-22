UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Posts Picture Of Tea Break As He Preps For Budget

Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly appointed Finance Minister recently took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself making tea for his team. Sunak is expected to present his first budget on March 11. The 39-year-old is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and was appointed as UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer on February 14 following a major reshuffle in the cabinet.

"Good Yorkshire Brew"

Recently, the 39-year-old posted a photograph of himself holding a kettle, along with a cup and a colossal bag of Yorkshire Tea. In the caption, he wrote that he was brewing tea for his team amid Budget preparations. He also said that Yorkshire tea was beyond all comparisons.

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

In no time, several users responded to the post and lashed out on the politician for what they perceived as a brand endorsement. Yorkshire Tea, one of the most popular tea brands in the country also jumped in the conversation saying that there wasn't any way in which they would indulge in a social media storm when it was almost weekend. Meanwhile, another group of people were just concerned about a good tea brew. Read everything here:

How much are @YorkshireTea sponsoring you by? £100k? You're a millionaire, you don't need the money. I can't believe that they are using you to endorse their products. I'm never going to buy Yorkshire Tea again. Companies should not show political bias. Back to PG Tips & Tetleys. — Citizen Jones (@JonesCitizen) February 21, 2020

Nothing to do with us - people of all political stripes like our brew.



Plus there's no way we'd intentionally stick ourselves in a Twitter storm on a Friday afternoon. It's nearly hometime! — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 21, 2020

The Tea Plantations on the moors around Whitby are indeed magnificent. — Steven Barclay not (@SecretaryBrexit) February 21, 2020

Are government ministers allowed to make adverts? (But then If the PM can accept holidays from anonymous donors I guess no rules of decency or impartiality apply anymore) — izzame #holdthemtoaccount (@MaxJonasG) February 21, 2020

It's this a new sponsor deal? If so, I'm buying Tetley next time. — Simon Bye 🎪🔶 (@UB5simon) February 21, 2020

