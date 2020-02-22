The Debate
UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Posts Picture Of Tea Break As He Preps For Budget

UK News

Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly appointed Finance minister recently took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself making tea for his team.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi Sunak posts picture of tea break, netizens ask if it's new sponsored deal

Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly appointed Finance Minister recently took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself making tea for his team. Sunak is expected to present his first budget on March 11. The  39-year-old is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and was appointed as UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer on February 14 following a major reshuffle in the cabinet. 

"Good Yorkshire Brew" 

Recently, the 39-year-old posted a photograph of himself holding a kettle, along with a cup and a colossal bag of Yorkshire Tea. In the caption, he wrote that he was brewing tea for his team amid Budget preparations. He also said that Yorkshire tea was beyond all comparisons.

In no time, several users responded to the post and lashed out on the politician for what they perceived as a brand endorsement. Yorkshire Tea, one of the most popular tea brands in the country also jumped in the conversation saying that there wasn't any way in which they would indulge in a social media storm when it was almost weekend. Meanwhile, another group of people were just concerned about a good tea brew. Read everything here: 

Published:
