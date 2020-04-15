UK Trade Secretary Thanks India For Sending Paracetamol Units

The United Kingdom has thanked India for its approval for sending Paracetamol units which will be reaching them in the next two weeks. The UK trade secretary took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the Indian government. India has helped other countries like the US, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan with medical consignments as it is one of the leading producers of paracetamol in the world.

Soon after India approved the shipment of nearly three million paracetamol units for the UK, the British government praised the Indian government for helping them at a crucial time. Trade Secretary Liz Truss said that it was important for governments to work together in the battle against Coronavirus.

''Many thanks to the Government of India for approving the export of paracetamol. 3 million packets on their way to the United Kingdom. Vital we work together to keep trade flowing during Coronavirus'', tweeted the Trade Secretary.

UK's Trade Department shares export details

UK's department of trade also released a video aimed at providing people with details of the export from India. The department said that following talks with their Indian counterparts, UK will be receiving 2,800,000 paracetamol units.

''The shipment will arrive in the next two weeks and will be stocked in the UK's leading supermarkets'', said the department.

The UK witnessed panic buying of paracetamol tablets which resulted in a shortage of medicine. Paracetamol is important as it is used to treat fever which is one of the key symptoms for Coronavirus. However, it is not the medicine for the deadly virus.

The United Kingdom has also bought medicines from other countries like the United States. US pharmaceutical giant Perrigo is also supplying England with essential medicines. The MP for South West Norfolk Ms Truss said that it was important for the global trade to continue for the availability of essential supplies.

''Coronavirus is the largest threat we have all faced in decades, so it is imperative that we work together to continue global trade and keep supply chains open'' she said.

The UK is one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19. The country has reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases and more than twelve thousand people have lost their lives. Many high profile people including the Prime Minister and Health Secretary were found infected with the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital recently but he is under recuperation and would not return to work immediately.

