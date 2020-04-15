UK Promises To Test All Care Home Residents, Staff With COVID-19 Symptoms

The United Kingdom has promised COVID-19 tests to all residents and employees of nursing homes with virus symptoms after official data showed a huge spike in death toll following the inclusion of the elderly in care. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the government is determined to ensure access to COVID-19 test to everyone who needs it.

Britain has concluded 382,650 tests so far of which 93,873 tested positive and 12,107 hospitalised patients have died due to the infection. Some people have been tested more than once for clinical reasons so the number of tests completed is higher than the number of people tested.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Tested Negative For COVID-19 Before Leaving Hospital

During the daily coronavirus update on April 14, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an additional £350 million to support the devolved administration in Wales to tackle coronavirus, on top of the £250 million allocated from the £5 billion funds. Sunak said that the government is providing extra funds, tools and resources required to tackle COVID-19 as the nation is dependent on public services and its incredible staff battling at the frontline.

“From the start, I’ve been clear our vital public services will get whatever they need to protect this country and its people from Coronavirus. We are delivering on our pledge,” said the Chancellor in a statement.

Read: COVID-19: Prince William Says 'Britain Is At Its Best When Faced With Crisis'

Labour leader calls for transparency

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged the government to publish its exit strategy asking them to be open and transparent about how it believes the lockdown will ease and eventually end. In a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Stramer said that there should be no dispute over the lockdown measures to contain the virus but people need a sense of what comes next to maintain morale and hope.

“At a time of national crisis, it is more important than ever that those decisions are taken swiftly and transparently. I hope you will give this request serious consideration and I would welcome the opportunity to discuss it with you further,” wrote Starmer.

Read: Good News: 99-year-old Briton Raises $2.5 Million For 'NHS Heroes' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: IISc Researchers Working On Tool For COVID-19 Diagnosis Based On Cough, Speech Sounds

(Image source: AP)