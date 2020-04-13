UK PM Boris Johnson Tested Negative For COVID-19 Before Leaving Hospital

The spokesperson of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on April 13 that before leaving the intensive care unit at the hospital, British PM was tested negative of COVID-19. Johnson had declared that he had contracted the coronavirus late last month and was in isolation. However, due to persisting symptoms of the infection, he was then admitted to the hospital. After being admitted for a few days, and successfully recovering from the disease, Johnson has been discharged. But, he is “not immediately going back to work” as per doctor’s advice.

The British PM was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 12 after being admitted on April 5. He has now gone to Chequers, Johnson’s country residence reportedly at least 65km northwest of the capital. According to international reports, James Slack has confirmed that Johnson has tested negative of the coronavirus and even denied the allegation on the British government to have downplayed the severity of the situation. Even though Johnson has healed and also thanked the entire staff of National Health Service, as of April 13, UK has recorded at least 84,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 10,612 fatalities.

Johnson thanks NHS

In his first public message since leaving the hospital, Johnson extended sincere gratitude to the entire NHS staff who according to him saved his life. Not only did British PM said he was falling short of words for the work NHS is doing amid the pandemic, but also thanked every citizen who is staying at home and practising social distancing. Johnson further motivated that the UK has faced many challenges in the past and they shall also surpass a global health crisis like the coronavirus outbreak which has impacted millions.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 116,018 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,872,047 people. Out of the total infections, 434,313 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

