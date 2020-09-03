UK Tribunal Led By Barrister Geoffrey Nice To Probe Uighur ‘genocide’ Claims

A British lawyer will be convening an independent tribunal to investigate whether the Chinese government’s alleged human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims are a part of genocide or crimes against humanity. Barrister Geoffrey Nice has earlier led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic over the Balkans war. He also has experience of working with the International Criminal Court. Reports suggest that he was asked by World Uighur Congress to investigate “ongoing atrocities and possible genocide” against the Uighur people.

UK fights for the rights of Uighur muslims

It is expected that the tribunal will come up with new evidence and testimony in the hearing that is supposed to take place next year. Talking about the allegation against China about genocide, Nice said that these are, “questions that should be asked and answered”. Reports suggest that the tribunal does not have any government backing. Talking about the evidence, Nice said, “At the moment, the strongest evidence would appear to be evidence of incarceration and possibly evidence of enforced sterilization”. The authorities are in the initial phase of gathering evidence as they are expecting to receive a few submissions from Uighurs exiled abroad over the next few months.

In an investigation by AP, it was found that the Chinese government is forcing birth control on Uighurs and other muslim communities to reduce their population. It was concluded that the authorities subject women of the minority community to pregnancy checks and force intrauterine devices, sterilization and abortion on hundreds of thousands. Many people belonging to the minority community have been sent to detention camps for having too many children. Nice said that such practices could breach the Genocide Convention.

Few months back, China’s ambassador to the UK brazenly denied the human right violations of Uighur Muslims living in Xinjiang region after he was confronted with drone footage of hundreds of blindfolded prisoners being led from a train. In an interview with international broadcaster, China’s envoy Liu Xiaoming insisted that Uighurs live in peaceful and harmonious coexistence with other ethnic groups, adding there are no concentration camps in Xinjiang. Liu said that he had no idea what the video was showing and he tried to project it as a regular transfer of prisoners. It is believed that China has detained hundreds of Uighur Muslims over the past few years in what they call “re-education camps”. China had earlier denied the existence of such camps but later defended it as a measure against terrorism.

Last year, classified documents from within the Communist Party were leaked to International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The documents revealed China’s crackdown on Uighurs and use of artificial intelligence to monitor these communities in China and abroad. Other internal documents of Chinese government revealed the directives of President Xi Jinping to “show absolutely no mercy” on Uighur Muslims, in the “struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism”.

