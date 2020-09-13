UK Welcomes Afghan Peace Talks, Asks Parties To 'seize Opportunity' In Historic Dialogue

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has welcomed the start of intra-Afghan peace talks and exuded confidence in the dialogue leading to ‘real and positive change’ in Afghanistan. The long-awaited talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on Saturday, September 12 in Qatar. Raab also urged both parties to seize the opportunity provided by the peace talks to work towards a peaceful future.

'Inclusive and sustainable peace'

In an official statement from the United Kingdom government, Raab urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to work towards an inclusive and sustainable peace. The statement mentioned that over the past 19 years, UK has provided Afghanistan with critical military and diplomatic support and has aided the government in its efforts to become a more stable and prosperous nation.

The UK Foreign Secretary said, “Today is a moment that I hope leads to real, positive change in Afghanistan. All sides need to seize this opportunity to work towards an inclusive and sustainable peace.” Raab also added that both parties should immediately agree to a comprehensive ceasefire for the sake of the Afghan people who have deeply suffered from the infighting over the last four decades.

In the statement, the UK government detailed its role in the region, stating that it is the third-largest contributor to NATO forces and has supported Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) with regards to training, mentoring and offering financial assistance over the years.

The intra-Afghanistan Peace talks are being considered a diplomatic breakthrough that could potentially stabilise the war-torn country after nearly four decades of conflict. US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the peace talks were a 'historic opportunity' to end the conflict in the country as the people of Afghanistan have ‘carried the burden of war for too long’. Pompeo is attending the Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

