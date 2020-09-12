Pompeo Lauds Two Arab Accords With Israel, Exudes Confidence In Trump's Mideast Peace Plan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has exuded confidence in the recent peace agreements between two Arab countries and Israel. He said that the move will pave the way for other Arab nations to sign peace agreements with the Jewish state and enable long-lasting peace in the Middle East.

Pompeo's statement comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Bahrain have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations.

Middle East Peace

The announcement of the peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel was preceded by a similar agreement brokered by the US last month between the United Arab Emirates and the Jewish state. As per the statement released by the US State Department, Pompeo said that his recent travels in the regions have indicated that there is clear momentum in the Middle East towards peace and prosperity.

Bahrain has become the fourth Arab nation to establish diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 and the UAE last month. US Secretary of State also added that Donald Trump has kept his promise to the American people and in less than one month has brokered two historic agreements that seek to build new partnerships in pursuit of peace.

The signing ceremony for the agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE is scheduled be held on September 15. The delegations from the two countries will be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The Israeli leader has called the ceremony ‘historic’ and, in a tweet, said that he was ‘proud’ to attend the ceremony.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump for Middle East peace efforts.

