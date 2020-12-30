'UK Would Be EU's Ally And Best Friend After Brexit', Says Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson, on December 30, vowed that his country would work closely with the European Union (EU) after Brexit transition period ends. Addressing the parliament, Johnson asserted that the UK would be a “friendly neighbour and best friend” to the 27 member bloc. His remarks come hours after The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel formally signed the post-Brexit trade agreement with the UK.

"With this bill, we are going to be a friendly neighbour, the best friend and ally the EU could have," he told parliament.

The British leader further said that London and Brussels would work "hand in glove whenever our values and interests coincide while fulfilling the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own sovereign laws made by their own sovereign parliament". Elaborating on a post Brexit scenario, Johnson said that Britain has so much to gain from the "helping stimulus of competition". He further lauded, UK's diplomatic process reckoning that the country and EU zeroed down on common terms much faster than other nations did.

Read: Brussels Urges EU Nations To Reconsider UK's Fishing Offer To Break Brexit Deadlock

WATCH LIVE: My update to the @HouseOfCommons on our deal with the European Union. https://t.co/QANkK32L5Z — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 30, 2020

Read: EU Expected To Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK 'within Days': Report

What Is Included In UK-EU Trade Agreement?

As per the summary published on the UK government website of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement’s summary, both sides have agreed to “unprecedented 100% tariff liberalisation”. This means that all tariffs have been scrapped along with quotas on the movement of goods produced by Britain and the union. This is also the “first time” that the 27-nation-bloc has agreed to a ‘zero tariff zero quota deal’ with any other trading partner, starting from January 1, 2021.

The Brexit deal also includes the provisions to support the trade in services providing UK with service suppliers with legal guarantees that will not face any disruptions to trade while selling into the union along with supporting British professionals who will continue their business across Europe.

Read: 'Fair And Balanced Agreement': EU Officials Formally Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

Read: Boris Johnson Rejects Calls To Extend Brexit Negotiations Into 2021 Despite Deadlock