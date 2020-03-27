UK's Chief Medical Officer Experiences Coronavirus Symptoms, Goes Into Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the United Kingdom severely as several top officials have either tested positive for the infection or gone under self-isolation. Starting with the next in line to the throne, Prince Charles had tested positive on Thursday and on the very next day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive on Friday. Moments later, UK Chief Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

UK CMO goes under self-isolation

Now, UK's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty on Friday stated that he will be under self-isolation for the next seven days after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Reportedly, the Chief Medical Officer has been working closely with the British PM who confirmed testing positive for coronavirus earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, Whitty stated that he has been experiencing symptoms for the COVID-19 infection, however, he will be continuing to advise the government on medical response.

After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days.



I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies. — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) March 27, 2020

Following the Prime Minister and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Whitty is the third major figure in the country's battle against coronavirus. The Chief Medical Officer has been continuously monitoring the situation in the country and has also been a part of the daily media briefings. The United Kingdom has so far reported 14,543 positive cases and 759 deaths due to the virus.

UK pledges £544 million

The United Kingdom government on Friday announced that it has pledged £544 million, including an additional £210 million, support to accelerate research on the coronavirus vaccine after the announcement in the virtual summit of the G20 leaders.

The total contribution makes the UK the biggest contributor to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). The additional package of funding is expected to go towards producing rapid tests for COVID-19 detection and development of a medicine to treat the disease.

