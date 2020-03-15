UK's Coronavirus Death Toll Doubles In A Span Of 24 Hours

The death toll due to the deadly novel Coronavirus has doubled in the span of twenty four hours in the United Kingdom. Ten patients have died after they contracted the virus. This brings the total death toll to 21. All ten had underlying health issues complicating their conditions.

The number of those infected in the UK has also seen a sharp increase by hundreds. Currently, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Britain is well above 1100.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:

As of 9am on 14 March, a total of 37,746 have been tested:



36,606 negative

1140 positive



Across the UK, 21 patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have sadly died.

"Worst public health crisis": British PM Johnson

In a press briefing on Thursday after a high-level meeting to discuss how to tackle the crisis, Johnson also warned people that Britain had not yet reached the most dangerous point of the crisis. He said that the worst point of the Coronavirus epidemic was still ahead and that "many more families" should be prepared as they will lose their loved ones.

Johnson had also said that around 10,000 people may already have Coronavirus in Britain. He declared the Coronavirus pandemic as the "worst public health crisis for a generation".

However, he reassured the British public that British officials have a clear plan on how to deal with the situation. He announced that the UK would be moving to the next level of its fightback strategy to delay the peak of the virus outbreak to the warmer months. He further added that they were not just trying to control the spread of COVID-19 but also minimise all suffering of the British public due to the disease.

It is absolutely critical in managing the spread of this virus that we take the right decisions at the right time, based on the latest and best evidence.

