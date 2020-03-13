UK PM Boris Johnson Announces That Schools Won't Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised schools not to close amidst the spread of deadly Coronavirus. The British Prime Minister reportedly said that the scientists think that shutting schools could do more harm than good, thus it was low on the list of measures that officials were looking at. However, he did add that this was only for now, and could change as the disease continued to spread.

According to British news reports, during a press conference after a high-level meeting to discuss The COVID-19 outbreak, he said that British officials have a clear plan on how to deal with the situation. He further added that they were not just trying to control the spread of COVID-19 but also minimise all suffering of the British public due to the disease.

Johnson also warned people that Britain had not yet reached the most dangerous point of the spread was still ahead and "many more families" will lose the loved ones.

READ: Coronavirus 'worst Public Health Crisis For A Generation': Boris Johnson

Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, came into Downing Street to answer some of the most commonly asked questions on coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jByRhFFfat — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 11, 2020

"Worst public health crisis"

It is absolutely critical in managing the spread of this virus that we take the right decisions at the right time, based on the latest and best evidence. pic.twitter.com/8BbEeJ4dTb — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 9, 2020

He further reiterated the importance of washing and drying one's hands properly and also offered new guidance for those who display any Coronavirus symptoms. Johnson added that if anyone shows Coronavirus symptoms either a new continuous cough or a high temperature, then they should stay at home for at least 7 days to protect and limit their contact with others.

Boris Johnson on March 12 declared the Coronavirus pandemic as the "worst public health crisis for a generation", as he announced that the UK would be moving to the next level of its fightback strategy to delay the peak of the virus outbreak to the warmer months.

READ: PM Modi Talks To British PM Boris Johnson, Discuss Coordinated Efforts To Tackle COVID-19

590 confirmed cases

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to 590, as per British news reports. UK's Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that the number of new cases in the country abruptly rose by at least 130, which is the biggest recorded one-day spike since the outbreak.

According to British media reports, the UK is considering the “social distancing” measures that would involve encouraging citizens to quarantine themselves at home. This would include banning public events, social gatherings, and introduce work from home for as many people as possible. Ministers are expected to meet with sports authorities to discuss their response measures to the outbreak.

The UK is in the first phase of the government‘s four-part plan to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

READ: UK Health Minister Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After She Met Boris Johnson

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: UK Confirms 278 Cases, Boris Johnson To Chair Meeting

(Image Credit: AP)