UK's Ex-military Officers Can Now Reclaim The Medals Lost Due To Their Sexuality

Ex-military personnel removed from the armed forces because of their sexuality can now reclaim lost medals under the new scheme to remedy the historical injustices. Now, the former service personnel can apply to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to restore the honours following Falklands veteran Joe Ousalice's battle to return the awards that were taken away from him after being forced out of the Royal Navy for being bisexual. MoD in s statement noted that its past actions were “deeply regrettable”.

The ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people serving in the British armed forces was lifted in 2000 but the UK Defence Minister Baroness Goldie explained that due to disciplinary action and subsequent dismissal, several service personnel “forfeited medals that they had earned" or lost out on long service awards. As per BBC report, Goldie now said, “I am very pleased now to be in a position to address this wrong and to invite any personnel affected or, in some circumstances, the families of those who are deceased to apply to have their medals returned.”

Read - Indian High Commission In London Writes To UK MP Webbe On Farmer Protest Misinformation

Read - UK: 10 Downing Street's 'incredible' Cat Celebrates 10 Years As Mouse-catcher In Chief

UK PM Boris Johnson hails the move

Reposting a report on the move announced by the Ministry of Defence, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that it was a “very great injustice” that some ex-armed forces officials were denied their honours only because of their sexuality. He further said that he ‘hugely’ welcomes the fact that British citizens can address what was ‘historically wrong’.

Those who serve in our Armed Forces deserve every recognition for their service. It was a very great injustice that this was denied to some members simply because of their sexuality. I hugely welcome the fact we can now address this historic wrong. https://t.co/JRfC1TeJhQ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 16, 2021

Ousalice, from Southampton, led a campaign to restore the Long Service and Good Conduct medal and three Good Conduct badges he gave up after his 18-year service as a radio operator that ended on his dismissal in 1993. He was reportedly dismissed because of his sexuality, which at the time, was believed to be “prejudicial to good order and naval discipline". Last year, while talking to the media outlet, Ousalice revealed that he felt like living a “double life”.

"I had to be careful about what I said and did, and where I went. Basically, I wasn't living my own life," he said. “They cut [the medal] off my chest with a big pair of scissors."

Read - Amy Jackson Raises Voice Against Trophy Hunting, Urges UK PM To 'introduce A Ban'

Read - Nawaz Sharif Finally Cornered? In UK, Ex-Pakistan PM's Passport To Expire; Options Limited

