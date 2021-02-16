Amy Jackson Raises Voice Against Trophy Hunting, Urges UK PM To 'introduce A Ban'

Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to post a series of pictures and a strongly worded long post to condemn the practice of trophy hunting. The pictures she posted showed hunters posing with dead animals with pride and joy. Jackson apologised for posting the disturbing pictures but stated that it was a necessity for people to educate themselves on the situation.

Amy Jackson expresses dissent on crimes against animals and animal imports

In her post, she wrote that her source of information was the undercover investigation that was held by PETA US. One of the first things she mentioned in the post was that PETA had found that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had a direct link to the trophy hunting industry. She went on to say that the trophy hunting sport was a sick sport undertaken by extremely selfish people who did not care about anything apart from “lining their pockets”. She went on to say that these people did not think about the consequences of their actions.

She said, “In the past decade, trophy hunters have imported 2,500 animal parts into the UK, including the heads and skins of cheetahs, elephants, lions, hippos, and zebras.” She also added that these hunters were not only hurting animals and breaking up families but also destroying the biodiversity and killing species that are already close to extinction. They were threatening the balance of life in the wild.

She condemned the hunters who sate their bloodlust in the name of conservationism. She further went on to add who she thought a real conservationist was, she said they were people who worked for the welfare of animals and tried to keep them alive at all costs. Real conservationists were those who raised their voices against the people trying to hurt animals for their selfish motives.

Amy Jackson stressed the absolute necessity for the UK to take stringent action against the trophy hunting sport. She said the import of these 'sick trophies' should be banned at all cost so that people could not carry their “trophies” home and thus be deterred from partaking in the sport at all. She asked her followers to sign the petition to have UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduce a ban as soon as possible and also urged people to go read up the files on the PETA website to educate themselves on the matter.

