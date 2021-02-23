UK's Prince William Says His 99-year-old Grandfather Prince Philip Is Doing 'OK'

UK’s Prince William on Monday said that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing ‘OK’ as he has spent nearly a week in the hospital. As per reports, when the Duke of Cambridge was questioned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband while he was visiting a COVID-19 vaccination centre, Prince William said, “Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him” and then gave a wink. The remarks by the second-in-line to the throne came after Duke of Edinburgh, Queen’s husband of 73 years was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a "precautionary measure" after he felt unwell.

Buckingham Palace had informed about Prince Philip’s admission and reportedly now royal sources have revealed that it was not related to COVID-19 complications. Prince William’s father, Prince Charles had visited his father in hospital on Saturday. However, the Prince of Wales did not make any comment on the Duke of Edinburgh’s health.

Prince Charles on February 20 visited his soon-to-turn 100 father, Prince Philip in the hospital who has been admitted since February 16 after reportedly walking in unaided. Prince Charles is believed to be the first member of the British Royal family to have visited the Duke of Edinburgh since his admission to the central London hospital.

Read - Britain's Prince Philip Spends Third Night In Hospital

Read - Britain's Prince Philip Remains In Hospital As 'precaution'

Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Prince Philip was hospitalized after feeling unwell but it was not related to the novel coronavirus infection, as per reports. Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his personal doctors. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “Duke of Edinburgh is "expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and rest after feeling unwell.”

Citing a royal source familiar with the development, British media reported that the 99-year-old husband of the Queen does not have COVID-19 related ailment or any other related health complication. Furthermore, it said, that the duke arrived at the hospital "in good spirits" and will stay there for a few days under observation.

Read - Prince Philip Hospitalised As 'precautionary Measure' After Undisclosed Illness

Read - Prince Philip Hospitalised After Feeling Unwell