UK’s Queenie, the oldest dog going strong and healthy at the age of 21

Britain has the oldest dog that is still thriving at the age of 21. Queenie the terrier, a former stray, has become the oldest dog still thriving and going strong at the age of 21, which calculates to 103 in dog years. Incredibly, the canine has outlived the standard dog to human age chart that lists dog age up to a maximum of 16.

Queenie, the oldest dog

Queenie was a stray when she was adopted along with two other dogs - Bobbie and Bo by her owner Bridget Pike, as per reports. Despite being believed to be the oldest dog in Britain, she still enjoys a potter in the garden and walk in the forest, and is happy and relatively healthy, aside from a few ailments.

Bridget reportedly told the media that Queenie is almost completely blind, but her sense of smell is still very strong. Queenie gets to know if she hasn’t topped her dog food with cooked chicken and stands there looking up at her owner until she adds it to Queenie’s food. Bridget got her a pushchair so that she can put her dog in when she has had enough of walking.

READ: This New TikTok Trend Helps People Beat Uncomfortable Cab Situation

Bridget was working as an assistant manager at a dog rehoming centre in Salisbury. That is where she met Queenie and immediately fell in love with her. She officially adopted Queenie in 2018.

However, it wasn't all plain sailing, as Queenie was very shy for the first two weeks and always hid in the dining room. Slowly and steadily, she started exploring the entire house and even ventured outdoors to the garden area, as per reports.

Bridget reportedly told the media that Queenie has some anxieties but she is the 'easiest dog' she has ever owned. She added that she feels so privileged to have been able to offer Queenie a happy home in her later life. Bridget says that Queenie is an ‘amazing dog’ who enjoys her food, getting an early night and the occasional ‘mad five minutes’.

READ: Man Serenades Mom Outside Her Senior Care Facility During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bridget hopes to encourage others to not overlook older dogs in rescue centres who need a second chance

READ: This New TikTok Trend Helps People Beat Uncomfortable Cab Situation

READ: Man Serenades Mom Outside Her Senior Care Facility During Coronavirus Lockdown