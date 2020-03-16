This New TikTok Trend Helps People Beat Uncomfortable Cab Situation

TikTok has been a host to bizarre and sometimes dangerous challenges in the past. Adding to the list, which already includes the Skullbreaker challenger and Flip the Switch challenge, is another challenge which involves a person to have a fake conversation over the phone. The challenge has proven helpful to many teenagers who’ve used it to overcome the uncomfort during their cab rides.

Soon after the trend hit the internet many users posted videos of themselves imitating a false conversation. Many users also posted demo videos and asked people to save it and use it during their cab rides. Many other users are urging people to make more video in different accents and languages to help teenagers across boundaries.

Teens on Tiktok are making fake conversation videos that people can play if they’re feeling unsafe in an Uber pic.twitter.com/OCbQOmrjet — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

This one was made with an English accent if anyone needs it:) pic.twitter.com/G9MOQCcBKU — Cody🥁 (@georgiamcody) March 14, 2020

Tiktok is truly saving lives out here pic.twitter.com/LTKFGv37KC — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Can I just say that this is the best tiktok trend ever? pic.twitter.com/h9DsJIO8Se — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Another fake Uber call for safety pic.twitter.com/c1TOd2lboZ — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

'Flip the Switch' challenge

The 'flip the switch' challenge is performed at the backdrop of Drake’s 2018 hit song Nonstop. The challenge usually has two or more people participating. During the song when a particular set of lyrics play the ones participating have to turn off the lights and reveal something markedly different about the person filming or the environment in which the challenge is filmed, once the switch is turned back on.

