The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

This New TikTok Trend Helps People Beat Uncomfortable Cab Situation

What’s Viral

Adding to the list is another challenge which involves a person to have a fake conversation on the phone. The TikTok trend is helping teens beat cab situations

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
This TikTok trend helps people beat uncomfortable cab situation

TikTok has been a host to bizarre and sometimes dangerous challenges in the past. Adding to the list, which already includes the Skullbreaker challenger and Flip the Switch challenge, is another challenge which involves a person to have a fake conversation over the phone. The challenge has proven helpful to many teenagers who’ve used it to overcome the uncomfort during their cab rides. 

Soon after the trend hit the internet many users posted videos of themselves imitating a false conversation. Many users also posted demo videos and asked people to save it and use it during their cab rides. Many other users are urging people to make more video in different accents and languages to help teenagers across boundaries. 

Read: Uber Lost And Found Index: From Fake Tooth To Tricycle, Weird Things People Forgot In Cab

Read: Camila Cabello's Song Tweaked By YouTuber To Spread Awareness On COVID-19

'Flip the Switch' challenge 

The 'flip the switch' challenge is performed at the backdrop of Drake’s 2018 hit song Nonstop. The challenge usually has two or more people participating. During the song when a particular set of lyrics play the ones participating have to turn off the lights and reveal something markedly different about the person filming or the environment in which the challenge is filmed, once the switch is turned back on.

Read: 'Flip The Switch' Challenge Reveals Hilarious Transformations, Watch Best Videos

Read: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES