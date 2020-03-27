United Kingdom NHS Workers Fear Eviction By Landlords Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic, medical professionals across the world have been facing a variety of problems including lack of rest and shortage of supplies amongst others. Recently, a new problem was added to the list after a medic in the UK shared that he had been evicted from his home by his landlady due to fear of COVID-19 infection.

Medical staff are now being stigmatized because of their exposure to the deadly virus. A tweet posted by a Gordon Maloney revealed that Joseph Hoar who is a paramedic from South Western ambulance service had been asked by his landlady to evacuate within 24 hours as she was nervous about having an NHS worker at her property. Hoar who had previously served in the army is just one of the many medical staff who are now being asked to vacate.

here is a landlord evicting a paramedic in the middle of a global pandemic literally because he works in the NHS pic.twitter.com/H0ojcZqIwi — Gordon Maloney (@gordonmaloney) March 21, 2020

Sarah Jane Marsh, CEO of Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital NHS foundation trust said that she had been receiving phone calls from tenants including nurses, doctors who fear eviction from their shared accommodations as people do not want to live with them now.

Meanwhile, Polly Neate, CEO of the Homeless Society Centre said the organisation was receiving daily calls from renters, including those who are critical to the functioning of NHS and now fear eviction by their irresponsible landlords.

In retaliation, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sweeping measures to protect workers and ban evictions. According to reports, emergency legislation is being taken forward so that landlords won't be able to evict tenants for at least three months.

The UK government has also confirmed a three-month mortgage payment holiday for landlords whose tenants are unable to pay their rent because of income lost.

