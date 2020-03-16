Coronavirus Outbreak: Volunteers In London Distribute Safety Kit To Homeless

As coronavirus outbreak escalates in parts of Europe, making it the hotspot for the disease, a group of volunteers has come together to help the homeless in the United Kingdom. According to reports, Jorawar Singh Rathour, the co-founder of the London Homeless Welfare Team (LHWT) has put together a team to distribute supplies to the homeless community in the city.

As per a post shared by the London Homeless Welfare Team (LHWT), the package contains information about how to protect oneself from coronavirus and also includes soaps, tissue packs, and water bottles. The post further added that the Welfare team will collaborate with the community hub for a future food drive as many homeless people pass by there. As per reports, the group has also set-up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the project. A Facebook user on the post commented, "Well done" appreciating the task taken over by the welfare team.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, 35 people in the United Kingdom have lost their lives due to novel coronavirus. There are currently 1,336 active cases in the country of which 20 patients remain under critical condition. The United Kingdom has successfully treated 20 people in the last three months. The United Kingdom government has advised all citizens to avoid non-essential travelling as a precautionary measure. The British government has also postponed local election to 2021 after a request for the same from the Election Commission.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,500 lives across the world and has infected over 1,69,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran, Spain and South Korea are other highly impacted countries where a combined death toll from the disease stands at 2,900.

