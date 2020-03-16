The Debate
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Sport Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears And Pregnancy Rumours; See

Hollywood News

Sophie Turner recently took to her social media to share a story with husband Joe Jonas. The duo was spotted in masks and gloves amid the COVID-19 fears.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are not taking any risks with the COVID-19. The Game of Thrones star recently took to social media and shared a picture of them on her story. They seemed to be enjoying a day trip when they clicked a selfie wearing protective masks and gloves while they were driving around. 

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas share a picture with masks as Coronavirus fear takes over

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonas Brothers ❤️🍭 x (@jonas.brothers.xo) on

ALSO READ | Times When Sophie Turner Grabbed Headlines In 2019 For Her Wedding Photos With Joe Jonas

With the couple is seen giving a thumbs up in the picture, Sophie captioned the picture, "No F******g around, Stay Safe everyone". Tagging Joe Jonas in the picture, Sophie Turner was dressed in a black oversized jacket and topped her outfit with a black Beanie. Joe wore a simple blue hoodie, a pair of blue jeans and topped the look with a black cap. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonas Brothers News (@jonasnews.mx) on

ALSO READ | Sophie Turner Stays Off The Booze While Partying With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Rumours

The couple later seemed to enjoy some quality time as they posted a Tiktok video. Dressed in the same outfits as earlier, Sophie Turner sat all cozied up with an oversized grey hoodie. The video was a total delight for their fans to see. These pictures come fresh after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romantic getaway to Mexico on March 7.

Despite a lot of rumours swirling around of the duo expecting their first child together, they have chosen to keep mum about the topic. Over the last few weeks, Sophie has been spotted taking the oversized clothing style to a next level sporting them at almost all of her outings. Just weeks ago, the couple was happily going around Europe for the Jonas Brothers music tour. 

ALSO READ | Sophie Turner Spotted In Oversized Hoodie Again Amid Pregnancy Rumours

ALSO READ | Sophie Turner Used To Hate The Jonas Brothers Before She Met Joe Jonas; Here's Why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
