Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Sport Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears And Pregnancy Rumours; See

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are not taking any risks with the COVID-19. The Game of Thrones star recently took to social media and shared a picture of them on her story. They seemed to be enjoying a day trip when they clicked a selfie wearing protective masks and gloves while they were driving around.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas share a picture with masks as Coronavirus fear takes over

With the couple is seen giving a thumbs up in the picture, Sophie captioned the picture, "No F******g around, Stay Safe everyone". Tagging Joe Jonas in the picture, Sophie Turner was dressed in a black oversized jacket and topped her outfit with a black Beanie. Joe wore a simple blue hoodie, a pair of blue jeans and topped the look with a black cap.

The couple later seemed to enjoy some quality time as they posted a Tiktok video. Dressed in the same outfits as earlier, Sophie Turner sat all cozied up with an oversized grey hoodie. The video was a total delight for their fans to see. These pictures come fresh after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romantic getaway to Mexico on March 7.

Despite a lot of rumours swirling around of the duo expecting their first child together, they have chosen to keep mum about the topic. Over the last few weeks, Sophie has been spotted taking the oversized clothing style to a next level sporting them at almost all of her outings. Just weeks ago, the couple was happily going around Europe for the Jonas Brothers music tour.

