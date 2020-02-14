Storm Ciara Blows Aircraft Sideways As It Tries To Land In Heart-stopping Clip

A video which has surfaced online shows a pilot of a Stobart Air flight aborting landing at the Birmingham Airport as the aircraft blows sideways because of Storm Ciara. In the video on can see the plane lurching left and right before it unsuccessfully attempted to touchdown in the runway. According to international media reports, the aeroplane was arriving from Belfast and was one of the flights which were affected by Storm Ciara which has also been dubbed as the 'Storm of the Century'.

The video of the plane's landing has been viewed more than three lakh times. One YouTube user wrote, “Wow! it's like full power from the engines and its flapping its wings too”. Another said, “I don't know, I may be crazy but maybe there shouldn't be any planes taking off or landing until these weather conditions improve”. “Amazing footage. You've done a great job recording this. But I am sure that it wasn't such a great experience for the passengers. I've experienced it just once a couple of years ago,” wrote another.

Storm Ciara swept in earlier this week and it has already led to hundreds of flights and trains being cancelled across northwest Europe. Another horrifying moment which was captured by a CCTV camera showed lightning striking a passenger plane on Birmingham, UK. The short clip reportedly shows an Aer Lingus flight going to Dublin but was struck by a storm on Sunday night. According to international reports, the plane had taken off from Ireland when the incident happened in the midst of storm Ciara.

More than 200 warning issued

The storm has also claimed its first victim as a falling tree killed a 58-year-old Mercedes driver who was driving from Winchester to his home in Micheldever, Hants. According to international media reports, the accident took place on the evening of February 9 when the wind speeds in the area were believed to be in excess of 60mph. The strong winds blew trees, sheds, roofs, trampolines and other debris onto tracks and further reportedly blocked lines and brought down overhead power cables as well.

According to international media reports, Britain has also issued more than 200 warnings. The Met Office has further issued amber weather warnings for snow, gales, snow and ice, as commuters faced havoc. Furthermore, the forecasters reportedly said that some areas could see blizzards, with some parts of Scotland already getting a blanket of snow.

