UK: Dog Stays With Owner After He Was Killed By A Falling Tree During Storm Ciara

A dog walker who was in his 60s was hit by a branch after a tree fell on him in Black Wood, Woolton, Liverpool on February 13. He was later rushed to thehospital where he succumbed to his unjuries, according to the reports. But the most heartwarming moment was when his dog stayed with his owner when emergency services attended the scene. Merseyside Police spokesperson confirmed the media that the dog was on the spot where the incident took place and when the police arrived.

Dog's microchip helped police

According to the reports, the dog's microchip helped the police to identify the man immediately. It is believed that the branch fell on the man as a result of Storm Ciara. Merseyside Police released a statement and confirmed that the man was hit by a falling tree branch in Black Wood in Woolton and passed away. It added that the man in his 60s has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed. It resulted in road closures in the area. Post-storm winds have continued to lash UK in the wake of Storm Ciara. Earlier a tree fell on a 58-year-old who was driving his Mercedes home from Winchester to Hampshire when the tree struck the vehicle on the A33. Fire and Rescue Service of Hampshire said the crews worked on the trapped car for four and a half hours.

Warnings issued ahead of Storm Dennis

As Storm Ciara hit the United Kingdom, more than 200 warnings were issued from the Environment Agency. According to reports, sirens were sounded in a few parts of the county of West Yorkshire to warn people of a potential risk of floods. Many residents of Radcliffe, Ramsbottom and Bury were asked to evacuate and leave as the water level of river Irwell swelled up. While talking to a local media outlet, Bury's councillor, Tamoor Tariq said that the flooding had not taken place, adding that the council was coordinating their plan and were getting sandbags in case of any eventuality.

He further added that there is no time frame but there is a strong possibility that it might happen. The successor of storm Ciara, Storm Dennis brought gusts of up to 90mph along coastal areas. According to the Met Department, Thursday and Friday is expected to bring heavy spells of rain, strong winds and snow in some regions of UK.

