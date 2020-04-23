UK: 99-year-old WWII Veteran Honoured For Raising Nearly $35 Million For NHS Amid Pandemic

United Kingdom's 99-year-old World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who raised nearly $35 million (over £28 million) for the NHS to help them fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic has now been reportedly invited to perform one of British sport’s quaintest traditions once the crisis is over. According to an international media report, Moore will get the chance to ring the famous bell at Lord’s cricket ground, signalling the start of the day’s play.

The task is usually given to former cricketers or figures in sport, however, in a bid to honour the veteran's fundraising efforts, the authorities have decided to invite the 99-year-old to perform the tradition.

England’s captain Joe Root reportedly made the offer to Capt. Moore and said that the team would love if the WW II veteran could give them a team talk at some point as well. While speaking to Moore, Root also said that the veteran could also get all the team members in the ‘right frame of mind’ with his pep talk.

'100 laps before 100th birthday'

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the UK, Moore had initially aimed to raise just £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30. However, as more and more people started donating, he was able to raise more than his initial target.

After completing his challenge, which he started on April 6, Moore reportedly said that the challenge started off as a family joke and he never imagined that he could actually raise such a huge sum of money. He said that it is unbelievable that people have been so kind and that he kept going in the challenge purely out of gratitude for what the NHS workers have done for him in the past.

‘NHS heroes’

Born and brought up in Yorkshire, Moore also served in Asia during World War II. However, since breaking his hip, the retired British Captain has to use a walker to move around. But during his treatments in the past, Moore reportedly voiced his gratitude towards the incredible service by "NHS heroes" and since then, hoped to do something in return.

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, with the UK reportedly having fifth-highest death toll in the world, the public health service is overburdened. Therefore, according to Moore, the state-funded medical service can use more funds from the general public.

As of April 23, UK has recorded over 133,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection with at least 18,100 casualties. NHS has been widely appreciated for their ‘selfless’ service and its staff is often being deemed as ‘unsung heroes’ in the fight against the pandemic. NHS has successfully healed hundreds of COVID-19 patients including the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was discharged recently after testing negative for COVID-19.

(Image source: captaintommoore/Twitter)

