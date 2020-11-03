You Can Now Rent Queen Elizabeth's Flitcham Hall Property But Cats Not Allowed; Deets Here

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth is seeking a tenant for her property at the English countryside in Sandringham for spring 2021. According to the Sandringham estate website, the British monarch’s Flitcham Hall property, which is a six-bedroom manor house, is the “ultimate private country house”. The property will be available for next spring for £3,750 per calendar month.

The Flitcham Hall property is on 20,000-acre Sandringham estate in Norfolk and is less than two miles from Sandringham House. Since it is a luxury property, the prospective tenants will be vetted in a bid to ensure if they are suitable. The tenants are expected to live full time in the hall for a minimum of three years, however, there is one condition. Then tenants should not bring cats.

According to reports, the ban on cats, which was introduced back in 2016, is thought to have been brought in after domestic cats killed game birds that had been reared for Royal shooting parties. Dogs, on the other hand, are permitted on ‘a house by house basis’ in the posh areas. The tenants will have to sign up an Assured Shorthand Tenancy in a bid to rent the manor house.

(Image: SandringhamEstate/Website)

All you need to know about Flitcham Hall

According to the Sandringham estate website, the Flitcham Hall is away from the usual destinations and is nestled into a private area. It is located adjacent to the Royal Fruit Farm and has beautiful views across the Norfolk countryside. The house manor provides six bedrooms and three attic rooms. There is a reception hall, three reception rooms, kitchen, breakfast room and utility room.

The website read, “The property boasts a rear walled garden, tennis court and an impressive wine cellar, as well as a number of brick outbuildings”.

Furthermore, the property, which is located at the end of a long drive, has a five acre-paddock and field shelter, available on separate negotiation. Visitors can but local Norfolk produce in Sandringham Cafe and Gift shop at the Visitors Centre. Moreover, visitors can also discover wildlife on waymarked nature trails. The Sandringham Estate is approximately eight miles to King’s Lynn Station. 39 miles to Norwich. 51 miles to Cambridge. 113 miles to London.

