sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • UN Releases USD 100 Million for Humanitarian Emergencies in 10 Countries Around the World

Published 06:36 IST, August 31st 2024

UN Releases USD 100 Million for Humanitarian Emergencies in 10 Countries Around the World

The United Nations released USD 100 million on Friday for humanitarian emergencies in 10 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Palestine first applied to become a member of the United Nations back in 2011.
The United Nations released USD 100 million on Friday for humanitarian emergencies in 10 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:36 IST, August 31st 2024