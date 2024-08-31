Published 06:36 IST, August 31st 2024
UN Releases USD 100 Million for Humanitarian Emergencies in 10 Countries Around the World
The United Nations released USD 100 million on Friday for humanitarian emergencies in 10 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean.
Image: AP
