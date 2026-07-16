UN Warns of Mass Tragedy Off Myanmar, 500+ Feared Dead in Dual Shipwrecks

The United Nations issued a grim warning stating that more than 500 people are feared dead following reports of two large shipwrecks off the coast of Myanmar.

The UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and its refugee agency, UNHCR, voiced deep alarm in a joint statement regarding reports that two vessels carrying more than 500 passengers may have capsized in recent days.

Preliminary data indicates that both boats departed from war-torn Myanmar’s western Rakhine state in late June.

The passengers were mainly members of the country’s mostly Muslim Rohingya minority, with some reportedly having traveled from overcrowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where more than a million Rohingya live in squalid conditions.

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According to the UN agencies, the first boat was carrying approximately 250 people and lost contact shortly after its departure. The second vessel, which was reportedly carrying around 280 people, is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on July 8.

“While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life,” the joint statement read.

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The UN highlighted that these dangerous sea crossings took place outside the regular sailing season, a period when maritime conditions are traditionally hazardous. Furthermore, recent torrential rain and severe flooding across the region have significantly heightened the risks tied to such maritime movements.

Officials cautioned that if these latest shipwrecks are verified, the tragedy will add to the nearly 300 people already reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal so far this year.