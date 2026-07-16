'Transplant Kidney or Let Us Die": In Emotional Appeal, 5 Kota Mothers Seek Euthanasia From President Murmu After Childbirth Horror

Five new mothers suffering from kidney failure after childbirth at Rajasthan's Kota have refused to undergo further dialysis, demanding immediate kidney transplants. Their decision came after a 48-hour ultimatum given to the district administration expired without any written assurance regarding transplantation.

The women have now written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking intervention, saying that if the government cannot arrange kidney transplants, they should be granted permission for euthanasia. The women have been battling for their lives for nearly 70 days and say they no longer wish to live a life dependent on dialysis.

New Mothers Make Emotional Appeal

Speaking to reporters from the hospital, one of the patients said that she no longer wanted to survive on dialysis.

“I don't want to live a life that is dependent on dialysis. I have only six months or so. Please get me a kidney transplant as soon as possible. I appeal to the government to help me get well. It's been two months. I left my family and everything else behind. I have two small children at home. After dialysis, I experience severe discomfort. My hands and feet go cold, and I start shivering.”

Another patient regretted that repeated assurances by politicians had yielded no results. "If our grievances are still not addressed, we demand the right to euthanasia. We submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, but received no response. Various politicians came, gave assurances and left. No one has taken responsibility for ensuring the transplant takes place."

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She added that the patients would be satisfied if the government gave them a written commitment to arrange kidney transplants.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the President requesting euthanasia. We are undergoing dialysis and are deeply depressed. We aren't even seeing our children. My husband is on the verge of losing his business and his job. We can't meet our families. The children are crying back home while we are lying here."

The affected women (Dhanni Suman, Ragini Meena, Sushila Mahawar, Pinki Airwal and Aarti Chaubdar) have been admitted to Kota's New Medical College Hospital for more than two months after developing kidney failure following C-section deliveries between May 4 and May 8, 2026.

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According to their families, the women have already undergone around 32 dialysis sessions, requiring treatment every two to three days. They say the repeated dialysis has left the women physically exhausted and emotionally shattered.

One victim said that she has hardly been able to see or hold her newborn baby since delivery because she has remained hospitalised ever since. Another asked, "If something happens to us, who will take responsibility?"

“Every dialysis session leaves me with high fever, vomiting, dizziness, extreme weakness,” Pinki Airwal cried.

Dhanni Suman said that doctors had advised her to return home and come back only for dialysis, but after receiving no response from authorities despite repeated representations, she had lost faith. Sushila Mahawar said that the repeated procedures had become impossible to endure and urged the government to arrange kidney transplants.

Ragini Meena also said that there had been no improvement in their health despite prolonged dialysis and described the procedure as extremely painful.

Either Transplant or Euthanasia

With no respite in view, the families have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding either kidney transplants or permission for euthanasia. In their memorandum, they said the women had been caught between life and death for nearly 70 days and could no longer endure constant pain, uncertainty and mental trauma.

According to the families, they had repeatedly approached the Kota District Collector, the Kota-Bundi MP and the Rajasthan Chief Minister but had received neither justice nor adequate medical or financial support.

One of the women alleged they were living with kidney failure, fluid-filled lungs, breathing difficulties and oxygen support while undergoing painful dialysis every 48 hours.

Mohan Lal, husband of Dhanni Suman, said his wife was now terrified of dialysis. "We cannot watch them suffer like this anymore. If they do not give us a written assurance for kidney transplants, we will stop bringing them for dialysis and let them die. We are living like walking corpses," he said.

Women Allege Medical Negligence; Hospital Denies Charges

Flagging medical negligence during C-Section delivery, the new mothers now undergoing treatment for kidney ailment alleged that spurious medicines were administered that caused both kidneys to fail.

Although the hospital authorities have denied the allegations. According to the medical officials. all five women are stable, receiving free treatment and that it is too early under medical protocol to determine whether kidney transplantation will ultimately be required.

Responding to the patients' concerns, Kota Medical College Principal Dr. Nilesh Jain in a conversation with ANI assured that a dedicated medical team is continuously monitoring the affected patients. Dr. Jain said that a full medical team had been deployed to monitor the women and manage any symptoms. He urged the patients to discuss their concerns with their treating doctors rather than being influenced by misconceptions.

He also said that the women's condition had improved significantly compared to when they were first admitted.

This case of Kota hospital healthcare crisis has drawn attention amid a series of maternal deaths reported across Rajasthan. Five women lost their lives at Kota's New Medical College Hospital and JK Lone Hospital following childbirth complications, while additional maternal deaths have recently been reported in Bhilwara, Banswara and Bikaner.

The Rajasthan government has said all these cases remain under investigation.