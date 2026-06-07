United States Eyes to Buy Indian Ocean’s Chagos Islands to Protect Base as ‘Regional Security Platform’ and Bypass UK Deal

The White House is evaluating a proposal to buy the Chagos Islands directly from Mauritius. According to a report by The Telegraph, this potential move could disrupt the United Kingdom's current plans to hand over sovereignty of the strategically vital territory.

US officials have drafted options to bypass Britain entirely, allowing Washington to negotiate direct control over Diego Garcia, a critical UK-US military base located in the Indian Ocean. The proposal is reportedly detailed in an internal policy paper prepared by Donald Trump administration officials, which outlines alternatives to the agreement currently pursued by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government.

Strategic Security Concerns Over Diego Garcia

The Telegraph reports that US officials are deeply anxious about the future of Diego Garcia. The island hosts a crucial military facility used for long-range operations across West Asia. While the White House has maintained "in regular discussions" with Downing Street to secure the base's long-term future, a direct US purchase has now emerged as a possible path.

Addressing the situation, a US official stated that Washington and London were working together “to preserve the viability of Diego Garcia as a regional security platform.”

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The UK had previously agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius under a deal that allowed Britain to retain a long-term lease over Diego Garcia. However, the US has raised sharp objections due to perceived security risks, particularly given Mauritius’ close diplomatic ties with China and Iran. Senior American officials fear that transferring sovereignty could expose the highly sensitive base to increased surveillance threats. Diego Garcia remains a central American military hub in the Indian Ocean, vital for long-range bomber missions and intelligence operations.

Internal US Proposals and Political Pushback

The proposal to purchase the islands is one of several options outlined in the US policy paper, though sources note it is not the leading plan at this stage. Any potential acquisition would still require close coordination with Britain, followed by direct negotiations with Mauritius.

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The concept has already circulated within US treasury circles and reached senior levels of the Trump administration. Donald Trump has previously been highly critical of the UK-Mauritius arrangement, reportedly calling it an act of “great stupidity” and warning that Britain was surrendered strategic control of the territory.

The Stalled UK-Mauritius Agreement

While the UK planned to transfer the islands while leasing back Diego Garcia for decades, the entire deal has stalled under intense US opposition. Downing Street has previously stated that it would only move forward with the transfer if Washington fully agreed to the arrangement, making US approval the deciding factor in the outcome.