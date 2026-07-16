US Caps Student Visas at 4 Years, Ending ‘Duration of Status’: What It Means for 3.3 Lakh Indian Students

International students in the United States, including over 3.3 lakh Indians, may soon face significantly tighter immigration rules. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has finalized a new regulation that dismantles the long-standing "duration of status" system, replacing it with a strict, fixed period of stay.

According to Bloomberg, the finalized rule limits F-1 visa holders to a maximum stay of four years. Students requiring additional time to complete their academic programs will now have to apply for an extension with the DHS before their authorized period expires. This policy shift also introduces fixed stay limits for J-1 exchange visitors and foreign media representatives on I visas. Before the regulation officially takes effect, it must first undergo congressional review.

While the Trump administration defends the policy as a crucial step to bolster national security and enhance visa oversight, educational institutions have raised alarms. Universities warn that the rule introduces deep uncertainty for thousands of international students enrolled in programs that naturally exceed four years.

Transitioning from ‘Duration of Status’ to Fixed Deadlines

For decades, the "duration of status" framework offered flexibility to international students on F-1 visas. Rather than enforcing a hard expiration date, the system allowed students to remain in the US indefinitely, provided they maintained full-time enrollment and adhered to visa guidelines.

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The finalized DHS regulation completely ends this practice. Under the new framework:

F-1 Visa Holders: Limited to a maximum initial stay of four years. Extensions Required: Students must formally petition DHS for more time if their degrees or research projects are ongoing. Other Visas Affected: J-1 exchange visitors (including university scholars and researchers) and journalists holding I visas will face similar fixed-term limits.

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Part of a Broader Immigration Policy Shift

This regulatory change is the latest in a series of immigration measures introduced by the Trump administration targeting international students. Over the past year, DHS has progressively tightened student visa enforcement. Key actions include:

Ending the legal status of thousands of students under the "Student Criminal Alien Initiative." Cracking down on alleged fraud associated with F-1 visas. Revising the H-1B visa lottery system, which has reduced selection odds for early-career professionals hoping to transition to US employment post-graduation.

These cumulative shifts add a fresh layer of anxiety for the nearly 1.2 million international students currently residing in the United States.

How the Change Impacts Indian Students

This rule will heavily impact Indian students, who currently represent the largest international student cohort in the country. The Open Doors 2024 report highlights that more than 331,000 Indian students were enrolled in US higher education institutions during the 2023-24 academic year—making up nearly 30 percent of the entire international student body.

A significant portion of these students pursue advanced specializations that regularly extend beyond four years, such as:

Doctoral degrees (PhDs)

Research-heavy master's programs

Medical and engineering research

Specialized professional tracks

If the rule takes effect, these students will have to secure timely DHS approval to avoid falling out of status.

What Happens If an Extension is Delayed or Denied?